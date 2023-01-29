PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.43. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
PropertyGuru Trading Up 4.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropertyGuru (PGRU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.