PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.43. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

PropertyGuru Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

