Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $6.72. Opera shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 24,663 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $760.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 33.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

