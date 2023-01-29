NatWest Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,313.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

