Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MCO opened at $319.58 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $354.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average is $285.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
