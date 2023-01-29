Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.73. Mondee shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 9,092 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Mondee in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Mondee Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57.

Insider Activity

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,355,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,734,974.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $348,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

