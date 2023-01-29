McDonough Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McDonough Capital Management Inc cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 14.9% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

