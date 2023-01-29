Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.59

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.59 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.65), with a volume of 37284813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.65).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64.33 ($0.80).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.05. The company has a market capitalization of £35.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.50.

Insider Activity

About Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($81,824.56). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($246,791.02). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($81,824.56).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

