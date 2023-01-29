Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.46

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 22287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $670.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 39.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,991,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,575,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.