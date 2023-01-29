Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Up to $136.25

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.25, but opened at $138.98. Lear shares last traded at $140.09, with a volume of 67,339 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 1.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.