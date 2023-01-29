KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down to $428.76

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $428.76, but opened at $405.00. KLA shares last traded at $404.70, with a volume of 354,820 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 146.31% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.