Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €660.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €660.00 ($717.39) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($614.13) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($679.35) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($565.22) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($666.30) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($673.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kering Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KER stock opened at €557.70 ($606.20) on Friday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($453.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €523.22 and a 200-day moving average of €512.39.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

