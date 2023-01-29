Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $25.22

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $26.32. Karooooo shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 2,184 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Karooooo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $559.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth $3,086,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

