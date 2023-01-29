James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 20,209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.