Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 113,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 39,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

