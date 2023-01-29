Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,842.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

