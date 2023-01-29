Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,842.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.