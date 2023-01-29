HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 17%

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 435,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 123,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

