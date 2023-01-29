Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 8%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 62,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 103,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Hemostemix Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

About Hemostemix



Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.



