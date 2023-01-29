Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35,347 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

