Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 69.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 37.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

