Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Fox Factory Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

