Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.98 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 203,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $119,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $15.66 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

