Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,365 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $412,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 26.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IART opened at $58.23 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.