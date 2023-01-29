Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,232 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Shake Shack worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 239,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pariax LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

