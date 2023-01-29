Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,364 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,376,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 214,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

