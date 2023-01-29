Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Down to $11.52

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $10.99. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,322,316 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 350,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

