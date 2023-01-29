First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Gap Up to $25.44

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $26.35. First Hawaiian shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 29,427 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after buying an additional 917,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

