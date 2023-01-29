Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,544 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 281,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

AMZN stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

