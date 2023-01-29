Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.30

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.30 and last traded at $156.30, with a volume of 8503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 376.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

