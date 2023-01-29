Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $31.68

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $30.36. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 34,021 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.74% and a net margin of 77.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,808.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $49,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,808.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,990.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $10,845,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.