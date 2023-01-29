DAGCO Inc. Acquires 6,068 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,867.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,475 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

