Credit Suisse Group Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $285.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $365.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.16 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

