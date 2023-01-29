Craig Scott Billings Sells 10,310 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $102.99 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

