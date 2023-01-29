Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $14.33

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $14.69. Couchbase shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 11,474 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Couchbase Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $677.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Couchbase by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Couchbase by 93.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 50.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 151.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

