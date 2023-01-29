Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.06. Compass Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 33,358 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $497.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,843,347.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,843,347.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.