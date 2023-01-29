Comparing Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Coterra Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 14 3 0 2.11 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 5.79 $1.16 billion $4.95 5.12 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

