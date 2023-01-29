Commvault Systems (CVLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.58. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

