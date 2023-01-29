Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.60

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $249.60 and last traded at $249.60, with a volume of 4931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $210.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Stories

