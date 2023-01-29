ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.13

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 121809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 207,976 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

