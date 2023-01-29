Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Down 3.7%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.23. Approximately 86,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 671,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

CIA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.25.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

