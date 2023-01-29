Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

