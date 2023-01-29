Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,058.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,930 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

Insider Activity at Alphabet

GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

