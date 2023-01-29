Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.