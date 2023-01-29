Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.62. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 16,157 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $908.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 24.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at $259,218,734.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,578,802.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

