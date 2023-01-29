Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Up to $29.17

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $30.09. Bancorp shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 43,148 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBBK. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 256.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,219,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

