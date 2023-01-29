Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down to $116.15

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $116.15, but opened at $105.01. Badger Meter shares last traded at $110.28, with a volume of 26,585 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

