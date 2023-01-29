BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 2.13 $650,000.00 $0.05 17.99 Fiesta Restaurant Group $357.28 million 0.62 $10.37 million ($0.61) -13.98

Analyst Recommendations

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BAB and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.99%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19% Fiesta Restaurant Group -4.01% -5.55% -2.32%

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAB beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

