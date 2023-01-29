Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Shares Gap Up to $42.06

Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.06, but opened at $44.44. Axos Financial shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 46,856 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Axos Financial Stock Up 13.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

