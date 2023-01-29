Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $84.93

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.93, but opened at $90.43. Autoliv shares last traded at $91.88, with a volume of 304,696 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Autoliv Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.41%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

