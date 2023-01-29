Antonetti Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,682.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

