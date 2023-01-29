Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

